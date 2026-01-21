Wolves Can't Slow Down Keyonte George in Road Loss to Jazz

The Wolves carried back-to-back losses into Tuesday night's game against the Jazz, and their leaving Utah with a 127-122 loss and a three-game losing streak for only the second time this season.

The Timberwolves have battled through injuries to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid over the last week, but they were back at full strength on Tuesday night against the Jazz, with Terrence Shannon Jr. as the only notable inactive. It seemed to give them a boost with an early 24-39 first-quarter lead.

Utah didn't go away, but Minnesota had a huge third quarter, which expanded its lead as high as 13 points. Breakout third-year Jazz guard Keyonte George turned things on, and the Wolves didn't have an answer.

KEYONTE GEORGE 40-PIECE! 🔑🔑🔑



that's a new career-high! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sf3ydzpL3u — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 21, 2026

Utah stormed all the way back to take a lead with just over seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and Minnesota was never able to recover. George finished with a career-high 43 points on 15 of 28 shooting from the field and 6 of 13 from three-point range.

Anthony Edwards had 38 points on 11 of 28 shooting, but the Wolves weren't able to get a secondary scorer to emerge, with no other player with more than 20 points. Bones Hyland notably played only four minutes, despite his recent streak of hot shooting. Mike Conley Jr. was scoreless and Rob Dillingham didn't play, so Minnesota's point guard trio combined for zero points.

The Jazz are one of the youngest teams in the league, and they played with more urgency on both ends of the floor in a 127-122 win. With the trade deadline looming, Tuesday's performance was one that made it seem like Minnesota needs to make a move.

The Timberwolves are now 27-17 this season, and Tuesday night was their first loss to the Jazz this season in three games. They will be off on Wednesday night before coming back to the Twin Cities for a 7 p.m. CT tip-off against the Bulls on Thursday night.

