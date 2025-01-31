Wolves' Rob Dillingham has career night vs. Jazz: 'It is a little easy'
"One of the things that the fans love about your game is that the game looks easy to you, Rob," Timberwolves broadcaster Jim Petersen said to Rob Dillingham. "Is the game easy for you?"
"I ain't gon' lie, it is a little easy," the 20-year-old rookie replied with a smile.
It sure looked easy for him and the Wolves on Thursday night against one of the worst teams in the NBA. With no Mike Conley or Donte DiVincenzo, Dillingham played 23 minutes and had career highs in points (19) and assists (8), making 8 of 11 shots and 3 of 5 threes in Minnesota's 138-113 romp over the Utah Jazz.
The first half of this season was mostly a waiting game for Dillingham, who the Wolves traded future picks to select No. 8 overall out of Kentucky in this year's draft. Head coach Chris Finch, trying to get his top players to gel in the wake of a preseason blockbuster that brought DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to town, mostly went with an eight-man rotation, which meant few opportunities for anyone outside of that group.
Dillingham got a few opportunities here and there and flashed his upside. But when DiVincenzo got hurt in mid-January, the door was fully opened for the rookie to enter the rotation for an extended period of time. Dillingham has taken advantage of that opportunity, scoring at least eight points in six of the eight games since then.
Thursday night was by far his best performance yet. Dillingham is simply electric with the ball in his hands. "Shifty" is the word most often used to describe his game. His burst and change-of-direction ability make him a terror to guard, even though he's listed generously at 6'1" and 176 pounds. He's a playmaker and a three-level scorer who can knock down threes, pull up from midrange, and get downhill with a floater or layup.
NBA basketball isn't "easy" for just about anyone, but that postgame quote gives a peek into the confidence that Dillingham plays with — a trait he shares with All-Star teammate Anthony Edwards. Dillingham is probably never going to be a great defensive player because of his size, but he competes on that end to make sure he isn't a liability, and his offensive tools tend to outweigh any defensive issues. He looks like not only Edwards' backcourt running mate of the future, but a big part of the present for the 27-21 Wolves.
Finch is going to have a good problem on his hands when everyone on his roster is healthy. Beyond Dillingham, guys like Jaylen Clark and Luka Garza balled out in Utah and made their case to remain in the rotation in the future. As a team, the Wolves shot 60 percent from the floor and 55 percent from 3, dishing out 38 assists as they rolled over the lowly Jazz.
The young guys and players usually buried on the bench bring a certain energy and hunger to the game. That was on full display on Thursday, with Dillingham leading the way.