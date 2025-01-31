Wolves lose Julius Randle, but young guys impress in blowout win over Jazz
There was good news and bad news for the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night.
The bad news was that they lost Julius Randle to right groin soreness. The good news was that Minnesota's young guys gave the team everything it needed in a 138-113 blowout win over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
The win is Minnesota's fourth straight, and second in as many nights playing on the back end of a back to back.
Randle exited in the second quarter of the game after making a layup. He immediately grabbed at his inner thigh, was subbed off and headed towards the locker room. The Wolves (27-21) ruled him out shortly before halftime. Minnesota was also down Mike Conley, ruled out just before tipoff due to a thumb sprain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started the game.
After losing Randle, Luka Garza got an extended run for the second night in a row, and he absolutely made the most of his opportunity with 16 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. He wasn't the only young guy making an impact Thursday.
The end of the third quarter exemplified the impact the team's youth had Thursday night. Garza had an impressive three-possession sequence in which he hit a floater on post up before drilling a 3-pointer the next possession. Back on the defensive end, he drew a loose ball foul on a boxout. Then fresh out of a timeout, Rob Dillingham drilled a shot from deep.
Jaylen Clark, also playing significant minutes for the second straight night, drew an offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson the next possession. Garza hit a floater a possession later for a 27-point lead. A couple possessions after that following some great ball movement from the Wolves, Clark drove into the paint for a layup to push it back to a 27-point advantage.
It's clear Clark is quickly earning Wolves coach Chris Finch's trust with his efforts on the defensive end. It was another impressive night for Clark, who finished with six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had a plus-minus of plus-34. Dillingham had arguably his best game of the season with 19 points and eight assists, finishing as a plus-21.
Of course, it wasn't all the young guys. They were the beneficiaries of a terrific all-around night from Anthony Edwards, who finished with a game-high 36 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Edwards, who also had three blocks, exploded for 16 points in the third quarter and was routinely making the right play throughout the night. Edwards was a plus-25.
Former Jazz star Rudy Gobert was a force on both ends, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Alexander-Walker, another former Jazz player, hit five 3s on his way to 15 points and five assists. Naz Reid, who started the second half in place of Randle, finished with 12 points and four rebounds and was a game-best plus-35.
Keyonte George led the Jazz (10-36) with 23 points off the bench.
With the game put away essentially at the end of the third quarter, Finch was able to empty his bench with several minutes remaining in the game. Fans in Utah were cheering heavily for another former Jazz player, Joe Ingles, to enter the game. The loudest roar of the night from the home crowd game when Ingles subbed in with about three minutes remaining.