Wolves rookies Dillingham, Shannon quiet in Summer League loss to 76ers
The Timberwolves are undefeated in Summer League no longer after falling to the 76ers in a sloppy, tightly contested game in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. With time winding down and the Wolves trailing by two, rookie Rob Dillingham swung the ball to Daishen Nix, who couldn't get a shot off in time as Minnesota fell 92-90 to Philadelphia.
Dillingham and fellow first-round pick Terrence Shannon Jr. were rather quiet in this game after showing plenty of flashes in the Wolves' two victories to open the summer slate. Shannon came in averaging 22 points per game, but he managed just 9 points on five shot attempts in this one. He didn't play poorly — in fact, he led Minnesota in plus-minus at +16 — but the Illinois product wasn't as aggressive as he was in the two previous contests.
Dillingham, who the Wolves traded a future pick to take 8th overall this year, wasn't at his best in this game. He had 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting with as many turnovers (7) as assists. He had some impressive moments with his quickness and playmaking ability, but Dillingham didn't take care of the ball well enough.
It was the Wolves' veterans — at least in a Summer League context — who kept them in this game until the end. Second-year player Leonard Miller had 22 points and 13 rebounds, with eight of those boards coming on the offensive glass. Nix also had 22, going 13 of 15 at the free throw line. Josh Minott, playing in his third Summer League, had 18 points of his own. All three players were part of the Wolves' garbage time lineup last year and are looking to fight their way into the rotation this season. Miller might have the best chance to do so, as he looks like he could potentially play a Jarred Vanderbilt role for Minnesota.
This was a mess of a game. The two teams combined for 67 fouls, 75 free throw attempts, and 44 turnovers in a 40-minute contest. They also went a combined 9 of 52 (17 percent) from deep. It was physical and sloppy and difficult to watch. The Wolves trailed by 16 going into the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie the score at 85 before falling just short in the final minute.
Minnesota will be looking for bounce-back games from Dillingham and Shannon in its next game against the Rockets aat 10 p.m. central time on Thursday night (ESPN).