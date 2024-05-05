Technical foul called on Anthony Edwards for looking at Reggie Jackson
Anthony Edwards was unstoppable for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they won Game 1 in Denver, but the refs did their best to hobble him anyway.
Towards the end of the third quarter Edwards pulled off a stunning move on Reggie Jackson to score and reacted by giving the Nuggets' No. 7 a smoldering glare.
That was just too much for the officials who called a technical foul on the Wolves star, much to his disbelief.
"No for me, I'm sorry," said TNT color commentator Reggie Miller. "We're in the second round of the playoffs. Emotions are always gonna be high."
"That's awful," fellow commentator Jamal Crawford said. "You can't celebrate someone for being a dog and then we call a technical on a staredown."
The call was all the more perplexing given that Jamal Murray drained a three and got an and-one when he was fouled by Karl-Anthony Towns and immediately spun around to give him finger-guns.
The refs? Crickets.
It ultimately didn't matter as Edwards went crazy, scoring 43 points to make him only the second player aged 22 or younger score 40 in consecutive games, the other being Kobe Bryant.
The Wolves won Game 1 by a score of 106-99.