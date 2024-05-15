Timberwolves' Mike Conley questionable for Game 6 against Nuggets
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets due to a right soleus strain. Conley missed Game 5 Tuesday night due to what was then called right Achilles soreness.
The 36-year-old point guard was initially listed as questionable for Game 5 due to the right Achilles soreness. It appears the Timberwolves have further clarified the injury as a soleus strain; the soleus is the calf muscle that attaches to your heel bone as part of the Achilles tendon.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters in Denver pregame on Tuesday that Conley was a gametime decision, although he was later ruled out just before tipoff. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in his place. The Timberwolves fell to the Nuggets 112-97 in Game 5.
The Timberwolves now have their backs against the wall facing a 3-2 series deficit, and they’ll need all the help they can get to come out on top Thursday night against the Nuggets.
Conley is a team leader and a crucial piece of the operation as the team’s starting point guard. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in these playoffs. He’s often the steadying hand the team needs down the stretches of close games.
If Conley is unable to go, it is likely Alexander-Walker would again start in his place. Monte Morris saw an increased role with Conley out after not being a part of the rotation in the playoffs. Morris played 12 minutes Tuesday night, tallying six points and three assists.
While Alexander-Walker filled in admirable and Morris played well off the bench in Game 5, Conley was missed in the game and it'll be crucial to have him back for a win-or-go-home Game 6 Thursday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.