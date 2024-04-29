Timberwolves' Chris Finch helped to locker room during Game 4
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch got his legs swiped out from under him during the fourth quarter of their 122-116 Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns Sunday night in Phoenix and needed to be helped off the court in what was a scary scene.
Devin Booker and Mike Conley were jogging down the sideline in the waning minutes of the game, and Conley fell into Finch, who stayed down on the court for a while, appearing to injure his leg. He was down for a while before being helped off the court by team trainers.
Assistant coach Micah Nori took over head coaching duties after Finch's departure.
While Nori did not have an update on Finch's status postgame, he said that Finch was "obviously in good spirits and so are the guys." The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that it's "feared" that Finch tore the patellar tendon in his knee during the collision.