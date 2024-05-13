Could Tim Connelly leave the Timberwolves?
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly was named as a possible candidate to join the Pistons in the same role, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Connelly signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Minnesota in May of 2022 after nearly 10 seasons with the Nuggets' front office. The Pistons could be waiting to make a hire until the Timberwolves' season ends, which would open a potential door to at least entertain Connelly about the job.
Charania reports that "it seems likely" that Connelly will remain with the Wolves, but, "if Pistons owner Tom Gores is willing to offer something like $15 million annually, that could be enough to pry him away," he wrote.
Detroit has already been denied a chance to interview the Bucks' Jon Horst, but the Pelicans’ Trajan Langdon, the Mavericks’ Dennis Lindsey and the Bulls' Marc Eversley are other possible candidates.
When Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore became minority owners of the Timberwolves, bringing in Connelly was a move entirely facilitated by them. Lore and Rodriguez appeared on the Dane Moore Podcast earlier this season and it has since come out that majority owner Glen Taylor allegedly opposed the move and said "People like Tim Connelly do not come here."
As the ownership dispute between Taylor and the Rodriguez/Lore group continues, it could seriously impact the way Connelly views the future of the franchise.
Connelly drafted Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. while he was in Denver. When he arrived in Minnesota he made one of the biggest trades in franchise history, acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Seeing both of "his teams" go head-to-head in the Western Conference playoffs has made him one of the most talked about front-office executives in the sport.