Wolves rocked by Warriors as losing streak hits 5

Make it five straight losses for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were crushed by the banged-up Golden State Warriors, 111-85, on Sunday afternoon at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game was played a day later than originally scheduled, with the NBA deciding to postpone Saturday's game to Sunday due to unrest in Minneapolis after federal immigration agents fatally shot 37-year-old U.S. citizen Alex Pretti amid the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge, which has seen an estimated 3,000 federal agents and investigators sent to Minnesota in an immigration crackdown.

Minnesota came out flat and remained flat the entire game. They scored 19 points in the first quarter, but fell way out of contention in the game when Golden State outscored them 38-17 in the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards, who shot 13 of 20 and finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds, was the Wolves' lone bright spot, though even he had eight turnovers. Julius Randle (3 of 11), Jaden McDaniels (1 of 8), and Donte DiVincenzo (7 of 19) combined to score 36 points on 11 of 38 shooting.

At five consecutive losses, the Wolves are 27-19 and just 1.5 games in front of eighth-place Golden State.

