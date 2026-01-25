Steve Kerr Shared His Pointed Thoughts on State of America After Fatal Shootings

On Sunday, before his team faced the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the state of the country following two fatal shootings in Minnesota by ICE agents this month. As always, Kerr had a thoughtful response.

The 60-year-old coach was specifically asked how we, as a country, should address the current issues dividing the country moving forward.

“I think my concern as an American, we're not perfect, you know, we never have been perfect, but I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time, our values,” Kerr said. “I think, no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, remembering the values that come with the Constitution, that come with citizenship, the values of looking after each other, are so important right now, just because of the extremism that we've can feel from all over the place. People are so angry. And there should be an appeal to our better angels to look after one another and to recognize what's happening.”

Kerr then pointed to one culprit that he thinks is putting a wedge between people.

“We are being divided by media for profit, by misinformation. There's so much out there that is really difficult for all of us to sort of reconcile,” he said. “And so in times like these, you have to lean on values, and who you are and who you want to be, either as an individual or as a country. And I think that's the biggest thing, you know. And that's what's so sad about all this is like we're at each other's throats right now. And, you can't just say, ‘I'm right, the other person's wrong.’ Not when in this current climate of nonstop news flooding at us, news. And it's hard to decipher what's real and what's not. What's true and what's not true. People are going over the exact same video and saying this happened, no, that happened. It is a confusing time to be alive and to be an American. So I, what I would appeal to everyone is to remember what the Constitution stands for, what our values are, and what that means to how we treat each other in our fellow citizens.”

His full statement is below:

Steve Kerr: “We’re being divided by media for-profit, by misinformation…It is a confusing time to be alive and be an American.” pic.twitter.com/JALRF230YF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 25, 2026

Kerr has long been unafraid to wade into political discussions.

On Saturday, after Alex Pretti was shot by an ICE official in Minneapolis, the NBA postponed the Warriors’ game against the Timberwolves. It was rescheduled for Sunday evening.

The NBA Players Association issued a statement on Sunday, saying the league’s players could no longer remain silent after the two fatal shootings in Minneapolis. Shortly after that, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch offered his support to the community, and the organization was heartbroken by what was happening in its city before offering condolences to Pretti’s family and loved ones.

This isn’t the last we’ll hear about this issue from the NBA.

