Timberwolves Fans React to ‘Insane’ Season Ticket Price Increases

Timberwolves fans enjoying the long-awaited success of the team over the past couple of seasons experienced sticker shock on Wednesday, as the team sent out season-ticket renewals, and with it came a hefty price increase.

According to numerous reports, new Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell referred to the increases as a "price reset."

One fan on social media said his ticket renewal increased by37%. Another fan noted the increase he received on his season ticket package was "insane" and that it might be his last year as a season-ticket holder. A different fan said the price of his ticket package went up 25%.

The increases over the past couple of seasons have come as a shock but represent the changing landscape the Timberwolves find themselves in. After years of poor play, Minnesota has drastically improved, making runs to the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. That uptick in on-court performance, mixed with star players like Anthony Edwards, means there is increased demand for tickets.

With the increased demand, the Wolves determined it was time to raise prices after years of having among the lowest entry prices in the league, according to the organization.

In recent seasons, Target Center has been heralded as one of the loudest arenas in the NBA. It will be interesting to see the impact higher ticket prices have on attendance, as well as crowd noise.

Since Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez bought stakes in the organization, eventually gaining full control of the team in 2025, the Timberwolves have rocketed up the spending charts. The Wolves' salary has sat among the highest in the league the past couple of seasons. According to HoopsHype, Minnesota had the 21st-highest payroll during the 2022-23 season. That jumped to No. 12 in 2023-24 and then again to No. 2 in 2024-25. Currently, the Wolves have around the fifth-highest payroll in the league.

