Trail Blazers News: Top 3 Trade Destinations For Jerami Grant This Summer
One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason for the Portland Trail Blazers is what the team will do with forward Jerami Grant. Grant will be entering into the second year of his large contract extension and is scheduled to earn $29.7 million next season.
In 54 games this year, Grant averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. But his three-point shot was explosive as he shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arch. Grant could heavily improve a contending team if they were to acquire him and the Blazers should look to move him.
Here are three teams that should be looking to acquire Grant this offseason:
1. Miami Heat
Miami has been looking to upgrade their team for some time, losing out on grabbing star players each year. Jimmy Butler isn't getting any younger so the Heat have to make some decisions this offseason. Pairing Grant alongside him and Bam Adebayo could be a recipe for success.
Grant is a tough-nosed defender who would likely fit in well with the way the Heat do things. A trade package of guards Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier for Grant and Malcolm Brogdon could work out nicely for both sides. Of course, some draft capital and salary filler would likely need to be involved here as well.
2. Los Angeles Lakers
Coming off a frustrating and disappointing year, the Lakers will be looking for different ways to improve their roster. Assuming that star LeBron James returns to Los Angeles, the team will need to upgrade the players around him and co-star Anthony Davis.
The Lakers will have three first-round picks to use in potential deals and a few players that they can put into trades for salary purposes. Portland should be looking to try to land guard Austin Reaves in any deal with the Lakers but a package of forward Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and some draft capital could do the trick. Portland would get off the large contract of Grant and the Lakers would get a true three-and-D wing that they have coveted for so long.
3. Memphis Grizzlies
While Memphis had a down year this season, make no mistake, they should be back toward the top of the conference next year. They could look to pull the trigger on landing someone like Grant to help them on the wing.
A trade package of forward Luke Kennard or guard Marcus Smart as the headliner would work, with salary filler and some draft capital as well. Memphis would get a strong wing defender who can shoot to put next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, while Portland gets more trade bait and extra draft picks.
