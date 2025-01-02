Blazers Could Face Shorthanded Lakers Team with LA All-Star Downgraded
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight for their first game in the 2025 year. Entering this game, it seems that Portland may see a shorthanded Lakers squad, possibly giving them an opening to snatch the game.
Lakers star big Anthony Davis has been downgraded to doubtful for this contest. Davis was originally listed as questionable but now seems in danger of missing this game.
Guard Gabe Vincent has also been downgraded to doubtful for the Lakers. This leaves Los Angeles with only a handful of players entering this game with Portland.
If Davis misses this game, it would be a massive loss for the Lakers. Davis has been the heart and soul of the team this season and dominated the Trail Blazers when the two teams matched up earlier this season.
The star posted 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out one assist, swiped two steals, and blocked five shots. Davis was everywhere for the Lakers as Los Angeles took down Portland in the game.
Lakers star LeBron James will need to step up if Davis does miss this contest. James missed the first game against Portland, setting up the strong performance from Davis.
Portland will look to exploit the lack of size that the Lakers will have without Davis, assuming he misses this game. Los Angeles is also dealing with different injuries to other big men on the roster, possibly leaving them very thin up front.
With Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Deandre Ayton, and others, Portland could have a real advantage in the frontcourt. Los Angeles will need to find other ways to beat this team and the Trail Blazers size could work for them well.
The Trail Blazers sit toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings but they are only a few games back of competing for a playoff spot. With the new Play-In Tournament still around, Portland finds itself in a place that not many expected it to be in.
While a playoff run is unlikely, weirder things have happened in the NBA before. If Portland can put together a nice string of games, they could find themselves directly in the thick of it all.
