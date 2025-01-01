Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Them Take Chance on Former First Round Draft Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to be one of the more active teams ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, with plans to offload some of their several veteran players as they fully commit to a rebuild.
Sitting well outside playoff contention, the Blazers are expected to prioritize moves that position them for long-term success.
One intriguing trade proposal could see them acquire MarJon Beauchamp, a promising young forward from the Milwaukee Bucks, in exchange for one of their big men and a second-round pick.
Trail Blazers receive: MarJon Beauchamp
Bucks receive: Duop Reath and 2027 second-round draft pick
Beauchamp, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has struggled to find a consistent role during his three seasons with the Bucks.
The 6-foot-7 wing is known for his athleticism but has averaged just 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over 104 career games. Earlier this season, Milwaukee declined Beauchamp's fourth-year rookie option, making him an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 campaign. This decision suggests the Bucks are open to moving on from him, making him a logical trade candidate as the deadline approaches.
A fresh start in Portland could be exactly what Beauchamp needs to unlock his potential. At just 24 years old, he still has room to grow, and the Blazers are the perfect team to give him an extended opportunity. With a clear focus on youth development, Portland could provide the playing time and patience Beauchamp needs to succeed. Adding a young, versatile wing with upside aligns perfectly with the Blazers’ long-term goals.
This trade also offers value for the Bucks. As a contending team, they would benefit from acquiring a second-round pick to improve their future draft capital while adding a big man to bolster their frontcourt depth. While this deal may not grab headlines, it effectively serves the interests of both teams.
The Blazers gain a young player who fits their rebuilding timeline, while the Bucks recoup value for a player they appear ready to move on from. While not a blockbuster, this trade aligns with Portland’s strategy to secure a high draft pick and invest in young talent, while Milwaukee can focus on fortifying their roster for a deep playoff run.
