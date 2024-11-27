Blazers' Donovan Clingan Heavily Disrespected in Latest NBA Rookie Rankings
The Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan has been making waves since he debuted for the team earlier this season. The former UConn Huskies product has shown tremendous skills on the defensive end of the floor, helping the Trail Blazers put it all together on the floor.
While Portland isn't likely to contend for the postseason, Clingan has been a bright spot. The big man has given Portland a true rim protector and the team is very high on his overall upside moving forward.
However, in NBA.com's latest rookie ladder, Clingan was nowhere to be seen. The big man was left off the top-10 list which is a bit of a surprise considering how well he has been playing.
For the year, he has been averaging 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game. His defensive presence has meant everything for the Trail Blazers so his absence on the list is a little shocking.
Ahead of him are Jared McCain of the Philadelphioa 76ers, Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies, Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers, Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks, Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans, Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards, Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies, Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards, and Tristan da Silva of the Orlando Magic.
Despite Clingan not appearing on the rookie ladder, he has played very well early on in his career. Unfortunately, Clingan will miss some time due to an injury that he suffered.
Portland announced that the rookie underwent imaging that revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain and that he would be evaluated in two weeks. This is a blow to the Trail Blazers but they want to be safe with their rookie.
"Rookie center Donovan Clingan received additional imaging on the left knee which revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain. Clingan will be reevaluated in two weeks."
If Clingan can come back and perform well, he will likely get placed on the rookie ladder. But even if he doesn't, Portland is just happy with how he has played so far.
The team drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and he is expected to hold down their frontcourt for years to come. Clingan has the talent to be special, especially on the defensive end of the court.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons Labeled as Trade Target For Multiple NBA Teams