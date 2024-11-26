Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons Labeled as Trade Target For Multiple NBA Teams
Now in his seventh season with the Portland Trail Blazers, shooting guard Anfernee Simons has been a consistent presence for Rip City.
So far this season, Simons has averaged 15.5 points across 15 games, putting him right behind power forward Jerami Grant (16.1) and guard Shaedon Sharpe (18.1) as one of the top three scorers on the team. Additionally, he has averaged 3.9 assists, 2.3 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game this season.
Needless to say, Simons is a key player for the Trail Blazers, which is why he is considered an excellent trade piece.
Currently in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 7-11 record, the likelihood of the Blazers making the playoffs is diminishing, meaning this might be a good time to rebuild for next season. With a player of Simons' quality, Portland can make a move for draft picks or players they may need a bit more.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report seems to agree with this, and has pitched multiple teams that would welcomely trade for a player of Simons' caliber.
Probably the best no home for Simons would be with the San Antonio Spurs, where he could be a great supporting piece for star center Victor Wembanyama, especially with NBA veteran Chris Paul turning 40 in May.
"Simons, 25, is a combo guard who can play next to Paul or rookie Stephon Castle and brings three-level scoring to the table," Swartz wrote. He also noted that Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz could fit a similar role, but Simons would be a more immediate solution.
Another team that would make a good fit for Simons is the Orlando Magic. Not only is he from Florida, but he would make a great substitution for an injured Paolo Banchero.
"Simons, a Florida native, would help spark this offense as the 25-year-old can play either guard position," Swartz explained.
Another potential home for Simons could be the Golden State Warriors, especially if the Trail Blazers try to make a move for forward Jonathan Kuminga.
"Kuminga is a dream target that would likely cost the team Anfernee Simons and more to acquire," Swartz said, "although a core of Kuminga, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Avdija and Clingan would be an exciting new starting five."
No matter what happens, it's clear that Simons is a quality player that could really fit in just about anywhere.
