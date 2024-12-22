Blazers News: Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Makes History in Win Over Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers took on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and came up short in the win department. San Antonio took it to the Trail Blazers and ended up blowing them out by a score of 114-94.
Portland couldn't get much of anything going on the offensive end of the floor and it hurt their chances in this game. San Antonio tends to make life tough on opponents due to their size and Portland fell right into the trap.
Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama had a great game against the Trail Blazers to help his team get the win. Within this performance, Wembanyama even made some history, pouring in 30 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and 10 blocks.
But the kicker was that he only played in 30 minutes to get this all accomplished. Wembanyama's performance became only the 12th game in which a player had 30 points and 10 blocks since 2974.
However, the Spurs star is the first to ever record this feat in 30 minutes or less. It was quite the accomplishment for the second-year sensation and something that the Trail Blazers wanted no part of.
In addition, his 10 blocks made him the third player in history to record a 10-block game, a 50-point game, and a 5x5 game in the same season. Only former Spurs star David Robertson and Hakeem Olajuwon recorded this feat.
All in all, Portland came out on the wrong side of history in this game. It was a tough matchup overall for the Trail Blazers and saw them sink down to a record of 9-19 on the season.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups didn't mince words after the fact, saying that his team struggled to put the ball into the basket.
“We obviously had a tough time scoring in the game,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters at the Frost Bank Center.
This has become a theme for Portland over the year and they have seen themselves blown off the court multiple times. While the Trail Blazers were never expected to compete for the postseason, there was some hope that they could improve in terms of competitiveness.
Portland will now go back to the drawing board and hope that they don't allow another opposing player to record a historic feat on them.
