Massive Trade Idea Has Blazers Send Wing East For Haul
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had the kind of season that they were hoping for. While they knew that they weren't going to be contending for an NBA championship, they still thought they'd be better than this. With a 9-18 record, they sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings and are one of the worst teams in the league.
On the plus side, they are in a good position to win the NBA draftlLottery. The prize is Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus number-one pick. In order to increase their chances of landing him, the Blazers could end up trading some of their better players,
Even if they weren't trying to improve their draft position, they could still trade some of their older players for younger pieces. That are a lot of teams out there who covet some of the players the Trail Blazers have on their roster right now. That includes forward Jerami Grant.
Grant is someone who a lot of teams covet because of his size on the wing. He gives length on the defensive side of the court while also providing a scoring punch on offense. In order to acquire him, another team would have to send the Blazers. That's exactly what happens in this trade proposal from Cholo Martin Magsino of Fadeaway World.
The Pacers receive: Jerami Grant
The Trail Blazers receive: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Jarace Walker
All of those players the Blazers would receive are 26 or younger, which helps with their rebuild. Toppin has had a fantastic season off the bench and could thrive in a starting role with the Blazers. His three-point shooting has been excellent, with him shooting 36% from deep. He's averaging a career-high 10.8 points per game.
Nesmith is an excellent perimeter defender and also a great three-point shooter. Last season for the Pacers, he shot 42% from deep. This season before his injury, he was shooting a blistering 55% from deep. He's still hurt right now, but he's closer to returning.
Walker is a former lottery pick who has great physical traits. He's already a rangy defender who just needs to refine his offensive skills. He could be a good small-forward to get a decent amount of minutes off the bench. He needs those minutes to develop.
Portland would also get off of Grant's contract, which gives them future flexibility. This could be a win-win for both teams if this ends up happening.
