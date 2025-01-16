Blazers Receive Concerning News Regarding Donovan Clingan’s Ankle Injury

Jan 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) signals for the ball during the first half against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their rookie center, Donovan Clingan, for a while. 

The Blazers will re-evaluate their rookie center in a week after he suffered a mild left ankle sprain on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report shared the news via X.

Clingan tweaked his ankle late in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, and further testing revealed a mild ankle sprain.

Clingan will miss at least the next seven games, four of which will be home games. 

This story will be updated...

