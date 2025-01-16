Blazers Receive Concerning News Regarding Donovan Clingan’s Ankle Injury
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their rookie center, Donovan Clingan, for a while.
The Blazers will re-evaluate their rookie center in a week after he suffered a mild left ankle sprain on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report shared the news via X.
Clingan tweaked his ankle late in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, and further testing revealed a mild ankle sprain.
Clingan will miss at least the next seven games, four of which will be home games.
