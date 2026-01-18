Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 18

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to get back to .500 in the 2025-26 season as they take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Blazers, who have won two games in a row after blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Portland is 7-3 in its last 10 games, ranking 13th in the NBA in net rating during that stretch.

The No. 9 seed in the West, Portland seems to be in a great position on Sunday against the No. 14-seeded Kings, but that’s far from the case. The Kings are winners of four games in a row, knocking off the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Lakers and Houston Rockets during that stretch.

On top of that, Domantas Sabonis (knee) returned to the lineup against Washington, giving the Kings a major boost on the offensive end of the floor.

Sacramento is still a lottery-bound team, but oddsmakers have it favored at home with the Blazers playing their second game in as many days.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s Western Conference battle.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Trail Blazers +2.5 (-105)

Kings -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers: +130

Kings: -155

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, BlazerVision

Trail Blazers record: 21-22

Kings record: 12-30

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Kings Injury Report

Keon Ellis – questionable

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Domantas Sabonis OVER 3.5 Assists (-114)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Sabonis may be undervalued in his second game back from a meniscus injury:

Kings star Domantas Sabonis played in his first game since Nov. 16 on Friday, and he put up 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in less than 22 minutes of action.

Sabonis will likely be on a minutes restriction against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but he’s an intriguing player prop target when it comes to his assists.

One of the better big man passers in the NBA, Sabonis cleared his season average (3.8 assists per game) in limited minutes on Friday, and he may be undervalued with this prop set at 3.5 on Sunday night.

Sabonis is averaging nearly seven potential assists per game for the season, but he had 10 potential dimes in his return on Friday. The Blazers are just 16th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so I don’t mind taking a shot on Sabonis in this market in his second game back.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

This is just the fifth time this season that the Kings have been favored, and they’re 2-2 against the spread in those matchups.

As for Portland, it has thrived as an underdog in the 2025-26 campaign, and it could make a push for a top-eight seed in the West if Golden State, Phoenix or the Lakers fall off in the second half of the season.

Here are some intriguing underdog trends for the Blazers tonight:

Portland is 18-10 against the spread as an underdog this season.

The Blazers are 7-6 against the spread as road underdogs.

Portland is 6-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.

Even though the Kings are playing better as of late, I have a hard time getting behind them as a favorite in this game. Sacramento still ranks 29th in the NBA in offensive and net rating while posting the No. 27 defensive rating.

A few wins over some playoff teams is certainly encouraging, but I don’t love the concept of laying 2.5 points with the Kings – especially since Sabonis is clearly on a minutes restriction after he played less than 22 minutes on Friday.

Portland may be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back, but that hasn’t stopped the Blazers from going 6-1 against the spread in those games this season.

I like them to hang around in this Western Conference showdown.

Pick: Blazers +2.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

