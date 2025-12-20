The Portland Trail Blazers gave up 82 points to the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Maxime Raynaud in a 134-133 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings. That is not the performance of a serious playoff contender.

Portland won against Sacramento in one of the wildest games of the season -- one that featured an 18-point fourth quarter comeback and a last-second foul call in OT on what was barely a cohesive shot attempt from Deni Avdija with a little over a tick remaining on the clock to give him the game-winning free throws -- but has to look in the mirror quickly and assess its main weakness.

When Westbrook, who is shooting 44% from the field during the 2025-26 season, looks like the model of efficiency, your defense is unprepared to sustain any type of standard. Ditto for when DeRozan is hitting clutch shots from all over the floor and putting on an isolation clinic at 36.

When Raynaud is putting up a career-high 29 points in just the second double-double of his career, your defense has serious question marks in the frontcourt. The recently returning Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams had efficient efforts and fought hard on the glass, but they cannot allow a second-round rookie to look like the second coming of Tim Duncan on the floor.

Blazers Have Defensive Concerns Hard to Overlook Right Now

As Portland is currently constructed, the Blazers have elite perimeter defense between Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant, and Toumani Camara. The real question, though, comes down low, where there is youth and promise, but a lot of raw talent that needs molding.

Yang Hansen probably won't be ready for any playoff push if that's where this season leads. Clingan is a massive presence in the paint who grades out as one of the best young shot blockers in the game, but he's admittedly slow-footed and makes a lot of plays that are right there in front of him. Williams is highly athletic, but his main issue is availability.

That is a low-confidence center rotation as things stand. Barring a wild leap forward in Yang's game, Clingan's athleticism, or Williams' health, the frontcourt might be Portland's undoing in a campaign where they have perhaps the league's scariest perimeter defense.

That's a Joe Cronin oversight that could haunt the team into April.