Is Paul George Playing vs Blazers? 76ers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season. This time, the Blazers will travel to Philadelphia and look to avoid the season series sweep against the 76ers.
This is the second of a back-to-back on Monday after suffering a tough and heart-breaking loss in overtime against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Nonetheless, the page has turned, and the Blazers will look for their 28th win of the season and inch closer to the 10th seed in the Western Conference. It is never an easy road; however, they will face a 76ers team without one of their best players, star forward Paul George.
George, who was listed as questionable prior to the game, has been downgraded to out. He is dealing with left groin soreness and will sit out of this contest.
This is a new injury for George, who's appeared in 10 straight games. Monday's outing is the first half of a back-to-back set for Philly. With George ruled out, Guerschon Yabusele, Justin Edwards, and Lonnie Walker are candidates for increased roles.
George was solid against the Golden State Warriors in Philly's last contest on Saturday. In what was his 40th game of the season, George recorded 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, four assists, one block, and two steals in 39 minutes of action.
It has been a rough go for George and the Sixers in the season. The 34-year-old is not having the season he or 76ers fans envisioned. He is averaging 16.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three in 32.6 minutes of action.
In George's career against the Blazers, he averages 24.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 33 games.
The Blazers will search for their 12th win away from the Moda Center. Portland fought tooth and nail on Sunday, and they will come out with a vengeance on Monday.
The 76ers are 11-20 on their home court. Philadelphia is 4-4 in one-possession games.
The Trail Blazers are 11-20 on the road. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference, allowing only 114.4 points while holding opponents to 47.1 percent shooting.
The Blazers have not been as hot as of late in their last 10 games, recording a 5-5 record while averaging 118.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.1 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.
