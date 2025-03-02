Blazers' Robert Williams Listed as Trade Target For Knicks This Summer
For the past month or so, the Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the better teams in the league.
The Blazers are not the pushover many thought they would be to enter the season. That was the case at the start of the season; however, they have turned things around. If everything goes well, they can secure the 10th seed and play for a spot in the playoffs.
While that is the goal for the Blazers in the short term, a lot can change for them this offseason. The Blazers have a ton of tremendous young talent; nonetheless, they could make marginal changes to their roster this summer.
The expectation was that they would have done that by this past trade deadline, but it could now happen this summer.
Who could be on the move? It will likely be one of the veteran players, including Robert Williams III.
Many believed Williams would be moved in February., but that could now be the case in the summer months.
With that being said, the New York Knicks are one team that could be on the lookout for Williams, at least according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.
"Would the Knicks be tempting fate by swapping out one oft-injured center (Mitchell Robinson) for another (Williams)? Sure, but New York needs defense badly enough to potentially make it worth the risk.
"Williams has only topped the 50-game mark twice in his career, but the last time he did, he earned All-Defensive second team honors (2021-22)."
The conversation regarding Williams has been the same for some time. He is a very talented player, and when he plays, he is a solid big man and a tremendous defender. However, he has missed more time in his career than he has played.
Williams has only played in 20 games this season and has missed five consecutive games. Health has been a huge issue for the 27-year-old.
The Knicks already have one big man who has struggled to stay healthy in, Mitchell Robinson, so unless they feel Williams is more durable, their interest in him makes no sense.
Nonetheless, we saw what Williams can do with a contender. He was great in Boston and played a massive role in their 2021-22 season when they made the NBA Finals.
Whether he can be the same player or not is the question.
