Former Blazers Lottery Pick Meyers Leonard Announces Retirement From Basketball
Former Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick and big man Meyers Leonard has officially retired from the game of basketball.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the news via X.
Leonard played in the NBA from 2012-23 and spent his first seven seasons in the league in the Pacific Northwest.
Leonard shared this statement on social media along with this video, sharing that he is hanging up his sneakers.
"I knew after the Milwaukee season that I couldn’t play basketball anymore. It was the hardest decision I never had to make—because my body made it for me. At first, I wasn’t planning to say anything. I figured people would assume as time passed.
"But what I’ve come to realize is that while my body told me to hang it up, my heart wasn’t ready. Learning to sing and songwrite has given me a chance to reflect on everything basketball has given me—and how every goodbye has led to something good.
"Leaving my small hometown to play for the University of Illinois led to meeting the love of my life. Leaving college early for the NBA gave me the opportunity to take care of my entire family."
Leaving Portland for Miami gave me the chance to compete in the Finals and play the best basketball of my career.
"And now, leaving the NBA has given me the greatest blessing of all—the chance to be the father I never had, to fall asleep next to my beautiful wife every night, and to spend time with the most important people in my life.
"This song is a thank you—to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois. I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Cheers to the next chapter. -The Hammer"
Leonard was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Blazers.
Leonard played for three teams in his career, including the Blazers, Miami Heat, and the Milwaukee Bucks.
He averaged 5.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.3 blocks while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three in 456 games and 15.9 minutes of action in his career.
As a Blazer, Leonard averaged 5.6 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 393 games and 42 starts.
He helped lead the Blazers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 19 years in 2019.
Leonard last played in the NBA in 2023.
More Blazers: Blazers' Robert Williams Listed as Trade Target For Knicks This Summer
New NBA Mock Draft Has Blazers Land Star Duke Forward
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.