Multiple Blazers Stars Could Miss Nets Face-Off
The 13-25 Portland Trail Blazers could be without several key pieces in a critical tank-off against another rebuilding squad with a similar record, the 13-26 Brooklyn Nets.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, only two players have officially been ruled out for the Tuesday meeting, as of this writing: 3-and-D starting power forward Jerami Grant and two-time All-Defensive shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle.
Grant will miss his seventh consecutive contest as he continues to grapple with a face contusion. If they were actually trying to win this season, the Trail Blazers wouldl miss his clutch bucket-getting.
Thybulle, meanwhile, has yet to make his season debut as he grapples with a sprained right ankle.
Both Grant and Thybulle are intriguing veterans who theoretically should have major trade value for rival clubs, with this year's February 6 trade deadline approaching.
Critically, three other key Portland contributors could miss the bout.
Forward Deni Avdija, who's been starting in the stead of Grant, is questionable due to a sprained right ankle. Wing Dalano Banton and center Robert Williams III are both questionable with illnesses.
Trail Blazers two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore are all listed as questionable, meaning Portland is hedging about whether or not to use them with the club's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
For Portland, all these accruing potential injuries are critical. The Trail Blazers want to be bad this year, and securing a win against the team in the league with the closest record would be antithetical to its mission plan. Giving Brooklyn a victory, meanwhile, would serve Portland while also hurting a direct opponent for lottery luck.
Portland has the seventh-worst record in the NBA this year, and thus the seventh-best odds for the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Trail Blazers, who've looked more competent with Avdija starting than they did with a reeling Grant, need more losses, and soon.
The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday at the Moda Center, following Portland's 2-3 road trip run.
