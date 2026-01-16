The Portland Trail Blazers got Jerami Grant back on Thursday night during a 117-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The forward came off the bench and looked like a valuable piece, scoring 16 points on 4/9 shooting, three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes.

Of course, having been out since December 18, Grant wasn't perfect. Jrue Holiday, the team's resident leader by way of two titles with two different teams during the first year he arrived at those franchises, called out Grant's rustiness. Grant ended the game with a turnover and a 1/4 shooting night from beyond the arc.

“I know he might have been a little off and his rhythm was off,” Holiday said. “I went through that for the last couple games, so I know how it goes. But he’s just a hooper and he’s going to do whatever is necessary to get it done.”

Second-year center Donovan Clingan gave a more towing-the-company-line answer when asked about having Grant back. Clingan was as optimistic as possible, and gave Grant the utmost respect in his assessment of his game.

“He’s a special player and a big part of this team,” Clingan said of Grant. “He has the ability to knock down big-time shots. He allows us to have more guys out there who can guard 1 through 5. His activity, his knowledge, it’s important. He’s a vet in this league and he’s been doing it for a long time. So, really, just having that is big time for us.”

A Jerami Grant Trade May Not Be Joe Cronin's Best Move

Unless the Blazers are getting a Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis-level trade imbalance, dealing Grant may not be in Portland's best interest. Grant's contract has been steadily increasing in value amid a rapidly rising NBA salary cap, and he has experience playing with Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, and the rest of the team's core. That figures to come in handy in a one-game NBA Play-In scenario, the Blazers' likeliest fate in April.

Grant expressed excitement about seeing the full team together, and it's probably worth Joe Cronin's while to let it play out until the bottom falls out. If it even does. Only in the event of a collapse should the team consider breaking things up.

Most national media members doubt the Blazers until they prove themselves. There are only a few scenarios in which the team gets meaningfully better in a Grant trade, so why not prove it with a group that clearly enjoys playing together and is already hard-capped against the first apron?