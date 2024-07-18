Trail Blazers News: Portland Guard Seen as Key Future Contributor for Team Canada
Although third-year Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe did not make the final 12-man roster for his native Team Canada ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics this month, his performance during the club's training camp this past weekend impressed the folks in charge of constructing the team going forward, reports Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
The 6-foot-6 swingman out of Kentucky is pegged as being a top candidate to suit up for Team Canada in the next cycle of international play, comprising the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, per Highkin. Sharpe, along with Indiana Pacers sixth man guard Benedict Mathurin, both suited up alongside Team Canada during training camp, despite not being on the final team, “to gain valuable Senior Men’s National Team experience.”
Last year, Sharpe struggled with major injury issues, missing 50 regular season games but putting forth his best pro numbers yet when he did play. Across 32 contest (25 starts) for the 21-61 Trail Blazers, Sharpe averaged 15.9 points on a .406/.333/.824 slash line, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 steals.
Team Canada's final 12-man roster includes 10 NBA players. The full list of players comprises All-NBA Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and shooting guard Luguentz Dort, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Minnesota Timberwolves reserve wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett and center Kelly Olynyk, G/F (Raptors), Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks, Sacramento Kings power forward Trey Lyles, Dallas Mavericks power forward/center Dwight Powell, Unicaja forward Melvin Ejim and Girona center Khem Birch.
