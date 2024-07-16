Trail Blazers News: McGowens, Clingan Power Portland to Summer League Win vs 76ers
Rookie Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, selected with the No. 7 pick after two straight championship-winning seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies, submitted another double-digit rebound night with his new NBA squad's Summer League team, in helping the Trail Blazers vanquish the Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League club, 97-95, on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Clingan pulled down 11 boards and scored eight points while shooting a lackluster 4-of-11 from the floor. He also passed for five assists (against three turnovers) and blocked three shots.
The 7-foot-2 former Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American has had a modest scoring run across Portland's two Summer League games thus far. He's averaging 6.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 3.0 assists and 0.5 steals a night through these two contests.
Second-year swingman Bryce McGowens paced Portland in the victory, scoring 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting (2-of-6 from long range) in just 20:39 off the Blazers' bench. Five Portland players scored in double figures all told.
The Trail Blazers enjoyed significant advantages in passing (26-19), three point shooting (32.4 percent to 25.9 percent), and bench scoring (46-29).
The Trail Blazers improve to 1-1 in Summer League play so far. But there's no rest for the wicked. The team will next suit up against the Washington Wizards tonight. That team boasts a pair of lottery picks, small forward Alex Sarr of the Perth Wildcats and and combo guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington out of Pittsburgh, selected with the No. 14 pick (which the Trail Blazers traded to the Wizards as part of the Deni Avdija trade earlier this summer).
