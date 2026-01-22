Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
Portland has been hot in recent weeks, winning eight of its last 10 games and 10 of its last 13. On the other hand, Miami has struggled to find much consistency. The Heat haven’t won two straight games since a four-game winning streak from December 26 to January 1.
The Heat beat the Trail Blazers 136-131 back in November, and it could be another close game tonight.
The oddsmakers have the Blazers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Heat vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +1.5 (-110)
- Trail Blazers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +100
- Trail Blazers: -120
Total
- 237.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Heat vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, KUNP
- Heat record: 23-21
- Trail Blazers record: 22-22
Heat vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Tyler Herro – out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Terry Rozier – out
- Kel’el Ware – questionable
- Jahmir Young – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Sidy Cissoko – questionable
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Kris Murray – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Heat vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
Heat guard Davion Mitchell has been filling the stat sheet both recently and overall this season. He’s averaging 7.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game overall, numbers that have stayed relatively consistent throughout the season.
Mitchell has at least nine rebounds plus assists in four straight games and nine of his last 10 contests overall. On the season, he’s hit this at a 62% clip, including eight assists and two rebounds against Portland back in November.
Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
This will be the third game in four nights on this road trip for Miami after losing in Golden State and beating Sacramento. On the flip side, Portland has had three days off after sweeping a back-to-back against the Lakers and in Sacramento for their third straight victory.
While the Heat have the better overall record this season, Miami is just 8-14 on the road while Portland is 12-10 at home. There are injuries on both sides, but they should be more detrimental to Miami.
I’ll back the Blazers as slight home favorites tonight against a struggling road side.
Pick: Trail Blazers -1.5 (-110)
