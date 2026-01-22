Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Portland has been hot in recent weeks, winning eight of its last 10 games and 10 of its last 13. On the other hand, Miami has struggled to find much consistency. The Heat haven’t won two straight games since a four-game winning streak from December 26 to January 1.

The Heat beat the Trail Blazers 136-131 back in November, and it could be another close game tonight.

The oddsmakers have the Blazers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +1.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: +100

Trail Blazers: -120

Total

237.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Heat vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, KUNP

Heat record: 23-21

Trail Blazers record: 22-22

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Vladislav Goldin – out

Tyler Herro – out

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Nikola Jovic – available

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – available

Terry Rozier – out

Kel’el Ware – questionable

Jahmir Young – out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Sidy Cissoko – questionable

Jerami Grant – questionable

Scoot Henderson – out

Jrue Holiday – questionable

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Blake Wesley – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Heat guard Davion Mitchell has been filling the stat sheet both recently and overall this season. He’s averaging 7.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game overall, numbers that have stayed relatively consistent throughout the season.

Mitchell has at least nine rebounds plus assists in four straight games and nine of his last 10 contests overall. On the season, he’s hit this at a 62% clip, including eight assists and two rebounds against Portland back in November.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

This will be the third game in four nights on this road trip for Miami after losing in Golden State and beating Sacramento. On the flip side, Portland has had three days off after sweeping a back-to-back against the Lakers and in Sacramento for their third straight victory.

While the Heat have the better overall record this season, Miami is just 8-14 on the road while Portland is 12-10 at home. There are injuries on both sides, but they should be more detrimental to Miami.

I’ll back the Blazers as slight home favorites tonight against a struggling road side.

Pick: Trail Blazers -1.5 (-110)

