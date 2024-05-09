Trail Blazers News: Top 3 Landing Spots For Matisse Thybulle If Portland Trades Him
Following a poor 21-61 record this past season, the Portland Trail Blazers have some soul-searching to do in terms of where they want to go as an organization. While nobody expected Portland to really be contenders this past season, they were expected to take a step forward at least.
However, the outlook for the future of the Blazers is very unclear and they are entering a crucial offseason. Portland should be looking to unload some of their more veteran players to gain additional assets moving forward. One of these is forward Matisse Thybulle, who could be of real value to contending teams around the league.
If Portland does decide to pull the trigger on trading Thybulle, here are three potential landing spots for him.
1. Memphis Grizzlies
While the Grizzlies had a down year this season, don't expect it to happen again. Star point guard Ja Morant should be back healthy and Memphis will be looking to retake their claim as one of the best in the NBA.
Adding Thybulle could give them more depth around their roster and another shooter to work with. Memphis has the feel of a sleeping giant entering next season and Thybulle could be a really strong piece to their puzzle if they could acquire him.
2. Denver Nuggets
The defending champions look very vulnerable right now in their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, showing signs of fatigue. While Denver is still a very good team, they could use some new energy in the building. Adding someone like Thybulle could help fill a somewhat similar role that former combo guard Bruce Brown played for them.
The Nuggets could use his defensive abilities to throw at other teams, giving them more bodies to work with. Thybulle shot 34.6 percent from deep this past season but with open looks from receiving passes from Nikola Jokic, that number could climb next season.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
While a trade between these two teams seems unlikely, Thybulle could be a great addition for Los Angeles. His ability to play defense well and knock down three-point shots is something that the Lakers have been missing.
If anything, he would give them more wing depth to use and could be a perfect sixth-man type of role. The Lakers will have some draft picks to use this offseason, potentially opening the door to a larger trade with the Blazers.
