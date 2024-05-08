Trail Blazers News: Portland Picks Rep for Weekend's NBA Draft Lottery
The Portland Trail Blazers have selected a representative to possibly goose their luck in this Sunday's NBA draft lottery in Chicago.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports that Blazers rookie point guard Scoot Henderson, whom Portland selected with the No. 3 pick in last summer's 2023 NBA Draft, is set to attend the event on his team's behalf. The action will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Retired three-time All-Star Blazers shooting guard Brandon Roy was the club's rep last year.
Fentress notes that Portland has a 13.2% probability of moving up to earn the No. 1 selection for this year's draft. The Trail Blazers also possess a top-four protected Golden State Warriors lottery pick, meaning that, so long as the selection does not leap into the top-four, Portland will get not one but two picks this year.
The draft is set to transpire in the Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center homecourt. The first round picks will be made on June 26, while, for the first time, the second round will be broadcast the next day, June 27.
Portland finished with a 21-61 record last season, and made the lottery for the third straight time under current head coach Chauncey Billups.
