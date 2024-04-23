Draymond Green's Harsh Message to D'Angelo Russell
Entering this series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, many felt D'Angelo Russell would be an x-factor for Los Angeles. Underperforming in the Western Conference Finals last season, Russell did not play well in that four-game sweep, and did not begin this year's rematch much better.
Scoring just 13 points in Game 1 on 6/20 shooting, Russell struggled mightily as the Lakers fell 114-103 to Denver. During a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sent a harsh message to Russell.
"They're going to need a better D'Angelo Russell," Green said of the Lakers. "You can't just say, 'Ah man, shots just ain't go in.' When that's starting to be a trend in these 16 games. Can't just say that. Shots got to go in. But D'Angelo Russell makes shots, Lakers win games. That's the reason the Lakers was in the position that they was in... D'Angelo Russell plays better, the Lakers have a chance. D'Angelo Russell don't play better, the Lakers don't stand a chance."
Russell played much better in Game 2, finishing with 23 points on 7/11 from deep, but it was not enough for the Lakers to get a win. For Green, he believes Russell could be the difference for the Lakers one way or another in this series vs. the Nuggets.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey