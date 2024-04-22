Draymond Green's Honest Statement on Klay Thompson's Warriors Future
The Golden State Warriors are well aware of the Klay Thompson situation they will need to address this summer. While both sides seem interested in continuing their longterm partnership that has included four NBA championships, there are also logistics that must be worked out.
During an episode of his podcast, Warriors forward Draymond Green said, "I personally want Klay to come back. We all do. But if Klay ultimately decides that he wants something else for himself, for his life, [he's] got my utmost love and support because what we’ve done together can never be taken away. The brotherhood that we built will not change at all. But we do want to finish.”
Green added, "I ultimately hope that he’s back here, that we can all close this thing out together the way we’ve done it, continue to chase after the things we know are out there for us, which is winning championships, continuing to bring more success to a franchise than anyone can imagine. Besides Joe [Lacob]. Joe definitely imagined, but nobody else imagined."
It is not often that a dynasty trio like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson get to finish what they started, which is something Green is very aware of.
“You don’t have the opportunity to finish with the guys you started with often, and we have that opportunity," Green said.
