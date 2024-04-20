Draymond Green Reveals Prediction for Warriors' Offseason
While Warriors fans may have an affinity with the players on their team, no one can argue that changes need to be made on the team. A team can't lose in the play-in tournament without some level of changes being made - Draymond Green agrees.
Green spoke about the Warriors roster on The Draymond Green Show, where he spoke very candidly about changes needing to be made. The first reason that Green believed a change needed to be made is solely because of how early the team has been eliminated in the last two seasons.
"That's now back-to-back seasons getting eliminated in tough, tough close-out games, but far earlier than we expect," Green said. "Especially this one, not being in the playoffs. This sucks. But got to go back to the drawing board, re-tool."
When it comes to this specific, Green believes not making the playoffs should be a huge reason why the team needs changes. He isn't wrong either. The Golden State Warriors have the highest payroll in the NBA and didn't even make the playoffs - that's unacceptable no matter how you view it.
"Had great exit interviews yesterday [with] Steve, Mike. Looking forward to talking about what the future of this team looks like," Green said. "You're not allowed to not make the playoffs and then think 'Oh, everything's just going to stay the same.' That's not a realistic thing, especially for an organization that has experienced the success that we've now brought to this organization. You can't just think 'Oh it's going to stay the same ...' I don't expect that."
There are a plethora of questions that the Warriors need to answer going into the offseason. The team needs figure out whether they're keeping Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul, but very importantly have to figure out what they're doing with Klay Thompson.
