Draymond Green's Statement on Controversial Joel Embiid Play
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 3 to get their first win of the series. Star center Joel Embiid had 50 points in the victory, but many feel he should have been ejected earlier in the game for a flagrant foul on Mitchell Robinson.
Not long after this play, Embiid felt he was fouled on a shot attempt, which was another controversial play in this game. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacted to that play with this post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Green received a response to this post about not acknowledging Embiid's foul on Robinson, which the Warriors forward also responded to:
This is of course all in reference to Green's incident with Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis last postseason, when Green stomped on his chest after Sabonis grabbed his ankle. This was one of several physical altercations Green has been involved in on the court in recent seasons.
The decision to not eject Embiid and issue him a Flagrant 2 foul was very controversial, as many felt his actions met the criteria for such a ruling. Needless to say, Embiid being ejected at that point in the game would have drastically changed the look of this matchup, as the 76ers star went on to score 50 points and lead his team to a much needed victory.
