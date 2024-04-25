Draymond Green's Incredibly Disrespectful Statement on Pacers-Bucks
Very few people believe in the Indiana Pacers to go deep in the NBA Playoffs. If there's one person who seems to really not believe in them though, it's Draymond Green.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green made an incredibly disrespectful statement about the Pacers, calling them an 82-game team that's not built for the NBA Playoffs.
"I do think the Pacers are an 82-game team, not a 16-game team," Green said "They can't make many adjustments to what they do."
Green didn't stop there though, he stated that the Pacers hadn't defended all year, and that they were an in-season tournament team.
"They don't defend. They haven't defended anybody all year," Green said. "Their offense is so high powered... As I said to start this series, you've got to defend come playoff time. You can't just run in transition. You're going to have to execute in the halfcourt."
It's a very interesting stance for Draymond Green to take, especially because the Pacers are currently 1-1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana may have gotten blown out in Game 1, but that ferociously bounced back in Game 2. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, it's not going to be as easy for the Milwaukee Bucks to defeat the Indiana Pacers as Draymond Green thinks it is.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers face off in Game 3 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. EST.
