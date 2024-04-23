Draymon Green's Strong Statement on Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is no longer the future of the NBA, he's the now. So much so, that NBA champions like Draymond Green are starting to take notice.
When speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green gave massive praise to Edwards, calling him the next guy.
"Anthony Edwards is poised to be that next guy," Green said. "He wants to be that next guy, he's telling you he's that next guy, and he's going to play like he's that next guy. I think it's something special. When you're good enough to say, 'I'm better than you and you're old', and all of the things that Anthony Edwards says. Then he goes out and proves them."
If fans aren't believing in Anthony Edwards yet, it's time to already start doing so, according to Green. This season, Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 46/36/84 shooting. He is already a superstar that can only get better.
"So, man, the stock is high on Ant Man right now and you should be buying," Green said. "It ain't as high as it's going to get on Ant Man right now, but it should be high. Still get it in now, because it's a steal. Ant Man is different."
The biggest question mark on Anthony Edwards moving forward is his postseason sucess - a journey that's starting right now.
