Former Warriors GM Reveals Key to Klay Thompson's Free Agency
Very few human beings on the planet know Klay Thompson better than former Warriors GM Bob Myers. While Klay Thompson is set to be a free agent this offseason, Myers knows what will make him likely re-sign with the Warriors.
Former Warriors GM Bob Myers appeared on NBA Countdown where he opened up about Klay Thomson's free agency.
"Obviously, we see what they do as far as shooting -- Steph and Klay -- and what Draymond does defensively," Myers said. "But who they are as people is rare. So, it's hard for me to watch Klay almost even heading into free agency. I don't think he even knew the free-agency date. Most players go through free agency five or six times. He didn't even know what day it was. What that tells me is he wants to be there. You heard Steve Kerr last night, you heard Steph Curry, Draymond Green. They all want him there."
What Myers believe is key to making Klay Thompson staying with the Warriors is making sure that he's feeling appreciated. However, it's not just about feeling appreciated, but being paid what is appropriate.
"Klay will stay if he feels like he's been appreciated and paid what is appropriate," Myers said. "But if he's not, that's the question."
There's a fine line between being appreciated, what is appropriate, and pride. For Klay Thompson, Bob Myers believes it's going to be a combination of all three. It certainly won't be only about the money.
“It's always kind of a pride component, because it's not money," Myer said. "People will say, 'Well, Klay Thompson has made all this money.' Fine. But you know what? There's a pride component to it for any professional athlete. So, it's not just the money. He doesn't need any more money for the rest of his life. That's not the point, though. If somebody comes along and doubles the Warriors' offer, things might change."
The Warriors have major questions to answer this off-season, and it all starts with Klay Thompson.