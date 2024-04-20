Golden State Warriors GM Gets Brutally Honest About Current Roster
It was clear at the trade deadline that this Golden State Warriors team was not championship-caliber. Despite this, the team made no moves, and ended up missing the playoffs.
While this development looks bad in hindsight, and was predictable to many in February, it’s something Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy doesn’t regret given what was and wasn’t available at the deadline.
"I think knowing what I know now, there is not anything on the table that I would have done or gone through with,” Dunleavy said. “I think it was good to see this team out. I think one of the best things about this year, frankly, is there were no catastrophic injuries. There's no, 'Hey, Steph only played 40 games. What would this team be like without him?' Things like that.”
What Dunleavy is suggested, is that while this season’s outcome was disappointing, it also provided the Warriors with a lot of clarity.
“We know clearly what this team was,” Dunleavy added. “It wasn't good enough. And so there's no doubt about that. There's no what ifs. If we had made a move at the deadline, 'Well, maybe that wasn't the right move. What if we had kept this guy or that guy?' We answered all those questions, and so now we can move forward with clarity.”
This is a fair point from Dunleavy, but it also indicates the pressure is now on this front office to make the necessary changes this summer to give this Warriors team a real sense of direction.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey