Golden State Warriors' Official Draft Pick Number Revealed
For the past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors have done a successful job at drafting young talent. From Jordan Poole to Jonathan Kuminga to Moses Moody, the Warriors have had their share of hits. The team has also had its share of misses, specifically James Wiseman.
This offseason, it's going to be much tougher for the Warriors to find a great draft pick, especially with the pick that Golden State has.
The Golden State Warriors will have the 53rd pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The number is a result of draft tiebreakers. The Warriors will be receiving the Milwaukee Bucks' 2024 second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers.
Since the 2020 season, the Golden State Warriors have drafted the following players: Justinian Jessup, Nico Mannion, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Brandin Podziemski. While about half of those picks aren't serviceable NBA players, the Warriors still did a great job in picking talent.
The fact that Trayce Jackson-Davis was the 57th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft should give Warriors fans some level of solace in believing that their 2024 pick can also be a rotation player. It's very important to note that the Warriors could choose to trade up into a higher place in the draft, or just give up their pick entirely.
