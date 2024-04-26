Joel Embiid’s Shocking Statement After Controversial Play vs Knicks
Joel Embiid has been one of the most controversial players in these NBA Playoffs, especially after Game 3 against the New York Knicks.
During Game 3, there was a moment where Embiid grabbed Mitchell Robinson's leg while Embiid was on the floor. It was a moment that many deemed dirty, but Embiid states he was just trying to protect himself after Jonathan Kuminga accidentally caused his injury in late January.
"Obviously Mitchell Robinson jumping and trying to land, trying to make sure he doesn't land on me because obviously we know the history that I have with Kuminga landing on my knee," Embiid said. "So I kind of had some flashbacks, when he came down to it."
Embiid doubled down on his statements, firmly believing he wasn't trying to hurt anybody and just trying to protect himself. Whether or not Knicks fans believe the superstar center, it's the story that Embiid is sticking to.
"It was unfortunate. I didn't mean to hurt anybody," Embiid said. "In those situations, I gotta protect myself, because I've been in way too many situations where I'm always the recipient of the bad end of it. So yeah, it was unfortunate, but physical game. They want to bring the physicality. We can be physical too, and we are. So it goes both ways. I get bumped all over the place, and I just keep playing and I'm not going to take it. I gotta keep my mind and make sure that I don't get outside myself. But yeah, I just gotta keep being myself, being aggressive and physical."
The relationship between New York Knicks fans and Philadelphia 76ers fans was already contentious leading into this playoff series. After Game 3, it certainly isn't going to get any less volatile.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey