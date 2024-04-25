NBA Makes Major Steph Curry Announcement
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has won the Clutch Player of the Year award. Curry was very deserving, leading the league in several clutch statistics, which the NBA detailed in a post from their official public relations account.
"The Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award, which was introduced last season, honors the NBA player who best comes through for his teammates in the clutch. A media panel selected the winner based on nominations from NBA head coaches," the NBA wrote on the award.
On Curry's case, the NBA added, "In the 2023-24 regular season, Curry scored an NBA-high 189 points in clutch situations, which are defined as possessions in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points. He also led the league in clutch field goals made (59) and clutch three-pointers made (32). Curry shot 49.6% from the field, 45.7% from three-point range and 95.1% from the free throw line in clutch time."
While this was a disappointing season for the Warriors, Curry's play in the clutch was one of the biggest reasons they were even in a position to make the play-in tournament. Had Curry not come through on a consistent basis, this year would have been even worse for the Warriors.
