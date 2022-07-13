Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP

Andre Iguodala has consistently admitted that his 2015 Finals MVP award should have gone to Steph Curry; however, the veteran forward also knows that nobody can take it away from him.

On an episode of JJ Redick's podcast, Iguodala was asked "Do you feel like you should've won in 2015? The Finals MVP." Iguodala gave a long answer that included some background context on his relationship with Trevor Ariza.

"We were lifting weights one day, talking about different guys, different superstars, and we were talking about Steph. And I was like 'Steph should have one of the [Finals] MVPs. One of the three of them, he should have a Finals MVP,'" Iggy said. "I was like 'I'm not even that good, I lucked up and got one... I would rather Steph have a Finals MVP.'" Iguodala said that Ariza responded by saying, "Hell no! Are you crazy? You deserved that. If it wasn't for you, ya'll wouldn't have won... Don't ever tell anybody what you just told me. You taking that. That's forever." After hearing Ariza out, Iggy said, "Okay, you're right. That's mine."

Since then, Iguodala has continued to admit that Steph deserved the trophy, while also acknowledging that nobody can take it away from him. The four-time champion recently restated that stance in a Tweet, responding to a fan who said Steph was the 2015 Finals MVP:

With Steph finally getting his Finals MVP award, there is less reason for outrage over 2015; however, everyone who analyzes the game without a glaring bias can admit the voters made a poor decision.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

Steph Curry Throws Shots at Charles Barkley

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing