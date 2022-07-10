Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had one of the more contentious Conference Semi-Finals matchups in recent history. While the Warriors were able to take care of Memphis in six games, there were several instances of hostility between the two teams, both on and off the court. This contention did not stop after that series ended, because when the Warriors finished their journey with a championship, some shots were thrown at Memphis.

One of the most notable and indisputable shots that a Warriors player sent at Memphis, was when Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a Tweet he posted earlier in the season.

"There's this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength In Numbers' after they beat us in the regular season... I can't wait to retweet that thing — freakin' bum. I had to watch that, like this freakin' clown. You gonna mock us? You ain’t never been here before bruh... Hold that," Klay said.

Ja responded to those comments with this Tweet, suggesting Memphis owns 'real estate' in Klay's mind:

When asked by Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks what he meant by that Tweet, Ja said, "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago. I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."

Ja did finish his comments by saying there is a lot of mutual respect between the Warriors and Grizzlies, adding that the two teams wished each other well going forward, and agreed that this was the first of many playoff battles between them. That said, the star point guard made sure to share his thoughts on what he felt was some unnecessary attention placed on his team following Golden State's championship.

