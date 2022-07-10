Skip to main content
Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

Ja believes Golden State was too concerned with Memphis after winning NBA Finals

Noah Graham | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Ja believes Golden State was too concerned with Memphis after winning NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had one of the more contentious Conference Semi-Finals matchups in recent history. While the Warriors were able to take care of Memphis in six games, there were several instances of hostility between the two teams, both on and off the court. This contention did not stop after that series ended, because when the Warriors finished their journey with a championship, some shots were thrown at Memphis.

One of the most notable and indisputable shots that a Warriors player sent at Memphis, was when Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a Tweet he posted earlier in the season.

"There's this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength In Numbers' after they beat us in the regular season... I can't wait to retweet that thing — freakin' bum. I had to watch that, like this freakin' clown. You gonna mock us? You ain’t never been here before bruh... Hold that," Klay said.

Ja responded to those comments with this Tweet, suggesting Memphis owns 'real estate' in Klay's mind:

When asked by Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks what he meant by that Tweet, Ja said, "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago. I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."

Ja did finish his comments by saying there is a lot of mutual respect between the Warriors and Grizzlies, adding that the two teams wished each other well going forward, and agreed that this was the first of many playoff battles between them. That said, the star point guard made sure to share his thoughts on what he felt was some unnecessary attention placed on his team following Golden State's championship.

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson

morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Blasts Warriors For Thinking About Grizzlies After Championship

By Joey Linn16 seconds ago
JamesWisemanGoldenStateWarriors
News

Injury Report: James Wiseman Playing vs. Spurs

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
Steph-Curry-Smile-1-e1640224426281
News

Steph Curry Throws Shots at Charles Barkley

By Joey LinnJul 8, 2022
92ec313c-e4fb-429c-bcb2-386acf733a7a-draymond
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

By Joey LinnJul 7, 2022
a2863f20-87ba-43d9-8af7-ba7a0d76a739-2021-08-18_Durant_Draymond
News

Draymond Green Shares Thoughts on Kevin Durant's Trade Request

By Joey LinnJul 7, 2022
otto-porter-steph-curry-GettyImages-1238821049
News

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 7, 2022
USATSI_18569406_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Scrimmaged 5-on-5

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 7, 2022
Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Draymond Green's Viral LeBron James Comments

By Joey LinnJul 6, 2022
steph-curry-kevin-durant-postgame-cropped
News

Report: Warriors, Suns, Raptors, Heat at 'Forefront' of Kevin Durant Trade

By Joey LinnJul 5, 2022