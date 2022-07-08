Skip to main content
Steph Curry Throws Shots at Charles Barkley

Steph had jokes for Chuck and his golf game

The greatest shooter in NBA history has a solid golf game as well. Steph Curry is currently competing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, where he and other celebrities are showing off their golf games. While Steph has boasted some big shots, much like he does on the court, the superstar point guard is not impressed by one of his basketball player turned golfer opponents.

When asked about Charles Barkley, who is gunning for a top-70 finish, Steph said, "Hell no. Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box, no way he's doing it. As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships - that's the amount of faith I have in him hitting the top-70."

Steph was of course being playful with Chuck, who never takes himself too seriously, but the reigning Finals MVP did take the opportunity to remind people that Barkley was not a believer in the 2022 Golden State Warriors. Admitting several times that he sees all the talk, Steph certainly did not miss Barkley's lack of confidence in the Warriors.

Having just won a championship, and Finals MVP award, Steph is already back to his training regimen; however, the four-time champion has taken some time this weekend to compete in another sport at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament.

