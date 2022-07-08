Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.

Draymond Green addressed the move on a recent edition of The Draymond Green Show, saying, "Warriors also signed Donte, which I thought was a great pickup. Steph and I definitely put the full-court press on Donte, and understanding how important that addition is. With losing [Gary Payton II], you add another wing who can defend."

On what DiVincenzo provides, Draymond said, "Donte can shoot the ball. I think he's going to get more open shots with us than he's ever gotten, and that’ll be absolutely incredible. I think he’ll have an opportunity to show his athletic ability. I think this will be very good for Donte, and I think this will be really good for the Warriors, so I’m absolutely happy about that signing."

Despite not playing much during the 2021 postseason, DiVincenzo was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won it all that year, so he has experienced deep playoff success, which is something the Warriors value. While he is a different player than Gary Payton II, DiVincenzo should provide some of what the Warriors lost with Payton joining the Trail Blazers.

