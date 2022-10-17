Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors are keeping Wiggins around long-term
The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.

When asked why he took less money, Wiggins said, "You never know what the future holds. I'm happy here. We have a chance to do something special. I believe in what we're doing here. I believe in the guys, the organization. I'm just glad we got a deal done, I'm happy about it. I have no regrets."

Wiggins added that he's excited to get the season started, as the Warriors will open on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. It will also be ring night for the Warriors, meaning Wiggins will get his first career championship ring. A key piece in Golden State's title run, Wiggins certainly earned this extension, and will be around for a long time.

The Warriors successfully securing extensions with Poole and Wiggins allows them to enter this season without any uncertainty regarding those two key pieces. By all accounts, each side is pleased with how things played out.

