Andrew Wiggins Wants to Stay With Warriors

After redefining his career and becoming an integral part to Golden State's 2022 NBA Championship run, Andrew Wiggins feels as if he's found a home with the Warriors. When asked about a potential contract extension, Wiggins said, "I would love to stay here. Being here, this is top notch. The way they treat the players, the way they treat your family, we're all one big family. I know a lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it, so I would love to stay here."

The Warriors would certainly love to keep Wiggins, as his skillset perfectly complimented their championship roster. Wiggins showed off his defensive versatility, rebounding, and finishing throughout the entire postseason, and each played huge roles during key moments in the playoffs. While his outside shot struggled at times in the Finals, Wiggins was able to find several ways to contribute, which is what makes him so valuable.

If the Warriors could retain the majority of their core, there is no reason to believe they will not continue to contend for the remainder of Steph Curry's prime, which he proved is still very much alive. Extending Wiggins would be a big step towards accomplishing that goal, because while his contract was once viewed as one of the league's worst, Wiggins is now a proven winner who could help several teams in several different ways.

