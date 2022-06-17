Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

Many people didn't think Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors would ever make it back to the NBA Finals, but not only did they make it back, they won it all again. After collecting his fourth ring and first Finals MVP, Steph recalled a very specific moment on ESPN where two analysts said he would never win another title:

Steph himself held up the zero in his postgame press conference, and said he still remembers when that was done on ESPN. Frequently reminding people that he sees everything, Steph did not let the First Take crew get away with their poorly aged prediction.

Kendrick Perkins and company were not the only people who didn't believe in Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, with many people pronouncing them dead two seasons ago. Getting back a healthy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green was once again the championship recipe needed to win another title. This trio is proven, and they continue to solidify their place in history as one of the most dominant dynasties across all sports.

As Steve Kerr rightfully proclaimed in his postgame press conference, none of this is possible without Steph Curry's greatness, which is why he never doubted they could regain this form. Unfortunately for some, their doubts were not only present, but broadcasted on national television. As the self proclaimed "Petty King," Steph didn't let them forget about it.

