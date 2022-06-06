Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

Skip to main content
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards credits Steve Kerr for some of his growth

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently did a YouTube interview where he revealed some details about his pre-draft experience with the Golden State Warriors, and specifically head coach Steve Kerr.

"I’m doing this drill that they say Steph be doing," Edwards said. "I’m running, touching the line, shoot. Running, touching the line, shoot. You’ve got to make five in a row. I couldn’t do it. I’m too tired. I’m like, ‘Man, it’s just too much.’ But I’m not saying this, so I’m just jogging. After the workout, Steve [Kerr] comes to me like, ‘You can’t go any faster?’ I’m like, ‘I thought I was going pretty fast.’ He was like, ‘Nah, do it again.'"

Edwards continued his story, saying, "So now, I’m trying to sprint, and now I’m looking all crazy. Missing left, missing right. So then we go to dinner and he’s telling me, ‘Man, if we draft you at No. 2, you’ve got to be a hard worker. You ain’t working hard enough.'"

Edwards finished his story by acknowledging the impact that moment had on him, saying that "I think that was a stumble in the road for me. I call my trainer afterwards and was like, 'Hey bro, we’ve got to change.' Ever since then is when I felt like I took that next step."

The Warriors never got a chance to select Edwards, as he was taken off the board first, but the rising star gives Steve Kerr a lot of credit for his development.

